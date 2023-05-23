1,650 North Sea Oil & Gas Workers To Strike In Biggest Walkout So Far

Around 1,650 North Sea offshore contractors will begin two new rounds of 48-hour strike action in what a trade union said is the biggest walkout in the sector so far. The workers are striking in an increasingly bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions in the offshore sector, Unite said. The union says BP and Shell recorded “historic profits” of a combined £11.7 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Offshore workers also walked out in April and May. The latest strike will hit oil giants including BP, Shell and…