Food Crisis Follows Energy Crisis In Europe

Last year, Europe was in the grips of a gas crunch that sent the price of electricity—and everything produced with its participation—soaring. Then the crisis eased, thanks in no small part to the unusually mild winter as well as to record high U.S. LNG imports. Now, food prices are soaring. Only no one knows why. Euronews reported earlier this year that although energy inflation had slowed down, food prices continued rising strongly across the 27-member EU bloc. In some cases, the price increases reached 50%, the report noted.…