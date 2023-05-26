Oil Prices Retreat On Mixed Messages From OPEC+

Crude oil began trade on Friday with a slight decline as traders weighted mixed messages from the two biggest members of OPEC+. Earlier in the week, prices jumped following comments made by the Saudi Energy Minister that suggested the group may announce further production cuts at its next meeting in early June. "Speculators, like in any market they are there to stay, I keep advising them that they will be ouching, they did ouch in April, I don't have to show my cards I'm not a poker player... but I would just tell them watch out," Abdulaziz…