The Race To Dominate The LNG Sector Is Creating A Buyer’s Market

Back in February of 2021, Qatar laid out a plan to ensure its dominance in liquefied natural gas exports for at least two decades. Already the world’s top exporter of LNG, Qatar shocked the world with an announcement that it would expand its production by more than 50% to 126 million tons a year through 2027. In doing so, Qatar essentially ensured that no other nation could hope to match its output, thereby establishing dominance in the sector for the foreseeable future. Now, Qatari leaders very well may be regretting that move. …