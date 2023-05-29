Tesla Model Y To Become Best Selling Car In The World In 2023

While Elon Musk continues to be a lightning rod for political controversy and discussion, Tesla is (at least for the time being) still executing in the background. Just last week the company's Model Y vehicle passed the Toyota Corolla as the best selling car in the world, according to The Driven, an Australian auto blog. Citing data from JATO Dynamics, the blog says that in Q1 the Model Y sold 267,200 vehicles, blowing past Toyota Corolla’s 256,400 sales. The blog also notes that the Model Y has been "hugely…