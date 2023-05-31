Gas Leak Forces Equinor To Shut Major LNG Export Terminal

In another blow to the only LNG export facility in Europe’s top gas producer, Norway, energy major Equinor on Wednesday shut down the Hammerfest LNG plant due to a gas leak. The Hammerfest plant was evacuated, and no injuries of personnel have been reported, a spokesperson for Equinor told Reuters, confirming a police report on the incident earlier in the day. “The leak has been identified and work is ongoing to establish the extent of it,” local police said early on Wednesday. The local fire department also responded to the incident,…