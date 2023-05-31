Gasoline Prices Tick Up For The Summer

Gasoline prices are on the rise—increasing from a week ago by 2.7 cents on average in the United States, Gas Buddy said in a note on Tuesday. The nation’s average price for a gallon of gasoline is now $3.55, GasBuddy data shows. Meanwhile, diesel prices have fallen by 4.9 cents per gallon over the last week, to $3.91 per gallon. “Gasoline prices have drifted higher in the last week due to some relatively minor refinery kinks and low gasoline supply, but it may not be a trend that lasts too much longer,” GasBuddy’s…