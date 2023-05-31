Visualizing All New Renewables Projects In The U.S. In 2023

Renewable energy, in particular solar power, is set to shine in 2023. This year, the U.S. plans to get over 80% of its new energy installations from sources like battery, solar, and wind. Visual Capitalist's Alan Kennedy created the map below, using data from EIA, to highlight planned U.S. renewable energy and battery storage installations by state for 2023. Texas and California Leading in Renewable Energy Nearly every state in the U.S. has plans to produce new clean energy in 2023, but it’s not a surprise to see the two most…