UK Activist To Battle UK Government In Court Over Newly Approved Coal Mine

Climate activists are set for a courtroom showdown with the government over a newly-approved coal mine in West Cumbria after a date was set by the High Court for two legal challenges later this year. The challenges from Friends of the Earth and South Lakes Action on Climate Change (SLACC) will take place in the autumn, over three days between 24 and 26 October. The ‘rolled-up’ hearing is in practice the same as a trial, in that the court is expected to allow each claimant to argue its case in full. Friends of the Earth’s lawyer,…