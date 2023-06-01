Sui, a layer-1 blockchain that launched in early May, has signed a multi-year partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, a leading Formula One team. In this partnership, Red Bull Racing will work with Web3 software firm Mysten Labs to build on the Sui blockchain. The L1 blockchain thus joins the Oracle Red Bull Racing team […]Full Article
Sui signs multi-year deal with Oracle Red Bull Racing
