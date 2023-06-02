The Hang Seng index popped by more than 3% as real estate stocks soared. The index of blue-chip Hong Kong and Mainland China companies jumped to a high of H$18,762, higher than this month’s low of $17,943. Other Asian indices like the Nikkei 225, Shanghai Composite, and Taiwan Weighted also drifted upwards. Real estate stocks […]Full Article
Hang Seng index doji points to more upside if it clears this price
