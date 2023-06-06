US Intelligence Community Warned Of Ukrainian Plot Of NordStream Sabatoge: WaPo

The CIA was warned in June that Ukrainian special forces had planned an attack on Russia’s Nord Stream natural gas pipelines, according to an exclusive from the Washington Post. The heads-up from a European spy agency came months before the Nord Stream gas pipeline suffered at the hands of what most official investigations deemed gross sabotage. The warning said that the attacks would be carried out by a small team of divers who reportedly directly to the commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Washington Post suggests. The…