Global Oil Demand For Road Transport Could Peak In 2027

Electric vehicle sales are soaring, displacing larger volumes of transportation-derived fuel demand, which could peak as early as 2027, research firm BloombergNEF said in its annual Electric Vehicle Outlook report published on Thursday. Policy support, expansion of charging infrastructure, battery technology improvement, and new models from automakers are driving and will drive a surge in EV adoption. More than 100 million passenger EVs are expected to be on the roads by 2026, and more than 700 million by 2040, up from 27 million at the…