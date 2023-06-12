JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is in focus today after the investment bank settled with victims of sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein. JPMorgan to pay $290 million to settle The financial services behemoth did not admit liability but greed to pay $290 million to settle a lawsuit that accused it of facilitating Epstein’s sex trafficking […]Full Article
JPMorgan agrees to settle with victims of Jeffrey Epstein
