Deadly Cyclone In India Halts Fuel Exports And Operations At Offshore Rigs

A severe cyclone off India’s western coast has suspended oil product exports from one port and halted operations at offshore oil platforms and other ports as authorities are evacuating people from coastal areas where the tropical cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea has already claimed seven lives. Biparjoy is expected to make landfall on Thursday between Mandvi in India’s western state of Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan. Many offshore oil and gas platforms are located off Gujarat, which is also home to several major ports. Most of those…