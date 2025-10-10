US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened a “massive increase” in tariffs on Chinese imports after Beijing’s expansion of export restrictions on rare earth elements. This move intensified global supply chain anxieties, particularly in industries reliant on these critical materials, such as electric vehicles, electronics, and defense technologies. But, in American markets, three stocks are […]Full Article
These 3 stocks are skyrocketing after Trump’s latest tariff threat to China
Invezz0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Trump Admits Threat of 100% Tariffs on China is ‘Not Sustainable’
Upworthy
US President Donald Trump has conceded that his threat of imposing a 100% tariff on goods from China is unlikely to be sustainable...
-
EU, Spain brush off Trump tariff threats over Madrid's defense spending
Japan Today
-
Bitcoin Reasserts Dominance Over Ethereum as Trump Trade Spat Escalates
Upworthy
-
Bitcoin mining stocks rebound after Trump’s tariff threat sparked market turmoil
The Cointelegraph
-
Stocks rebound after Trump softens tone on China tariffs
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
China calls for Trump to drop 100% tariff threat, urges U.S. to ‘promptly correct its erroneous practices’
Upworthy
China did not back down Monday in a back-and-forth with the U.S. over trade, calling for U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw..
-
Stocks Bounce Back as Trump Softens China Trade Rhetoric
Upworthy
-
China shows no sign of backing down while issuing call for US to withdraw tariff threat
Upworthy
-
Bitcoin, Crypto Stocks Rebound After Major Crypto Sell-Off On Trump's China Threat
Upworthy
-
Trump’s New China Tariff Threat Halts Markets’ Optimistic ‘Melt-Up’
Upworthy