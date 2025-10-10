These 3 stocks are skyrocketing after Trump’s latest tariff threat to China

These 3 stocks are skyrocketing after Trump’s latest tariff threat to China

Invezz

Published

US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened a “massive increase” in tariffs on Chinese imports after Beijing’s expansion of export restrictions on rare earth elements. This move intensified global supply chain anxieties, particularly in industries reliant on these critical materials, such as electric vehicles, electronics, and defense technologies. But, in American markets, three stocks are […]

Full Article