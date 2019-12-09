Boris Johnson: Public funding for the BBC should be questioned

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ricardo RT @artnet: Boris Johnson's government declined last month to provide public funding for the production of a memorial to victims of the sla… 2 hours ago Juliet Mabey RT @robertverkaik1: Boris Johnson’s ‘healing’ Queen’s Speech 1 Get Brexit done 2 Abolish BBC licence fee 3 Cut Channel 4 funding 4 Cut Cor… 7 hours ago Unsere Medien RT @PublicMediaPMA: The presence of independent #publicmedia is essential to underpinning informed #democracy. In the UK, public funding is… 7 hours ago PublicMediaAlliance The presence of independent #publicmedia is essential to underpinning informed #democracy. In the UK, public fundin… https://t.co/J3pX6Zo3Qe 9 hours ago EJO ICYMI: Senior UK government figures indicate that decriminalising non-payment of BBC licence fee is under serious c… https://t.co/aQJn1SCWyq 9 hours ago redfeatherheather75 RT @TeaLadyJune: @SkyNews Here is a photo of Boris Johnson's new in-trays related to the slashing of funding to the public services. https:… 11 hours ago Artnet Boris Johnson's government declined last month to provide public funding for the production of a memorial to victim… https://t.co/mk33F6NA8W 12 hours ago EJO Senior UK treasury figure confirms that government is seriously considering decriminalising non-payment of BBC lice… https://t.co/3C5MAMzVkw 13 hours ago