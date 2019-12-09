Global  

Boris Johnson: Public funding for the BBC should be questioned

Jerusalem Post Monday, 9 December 2019 ()
Boris Johnson: Public funding for the BBC should be questionedThe BBC is currently funded through taxation via the TV license. Johnson questioned whether the system was fit for the modern age.
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Boris Johnson arrives for BBC debate

Boris Johnson arrives for BBC debate 00:26

 Boris Johnson arrives at The Maidstone Studios ahead of the BBC's election debate in the final week of campaigning. Report by Khanomh. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

huncho_Jass0205

Ricardo RT @artnet: Boris Johnson's government declined last month to provide public funding for the production of a memorial to victims of the sla… 2 hours ago

Jule9

Juliet Mabey RT @robertverkaik1: Boris Johnson’s ‘healing’ Queen’s Speech 1 Get Brexit done 2 Abolish BBC licence fee 3 Cut Channel 4 funding 4 Cut Cor… 7 hours ago

unsere_medien

Unsere Medien RT @PublicMediaPMA: The presence of independent #publicmedia is essential to underpinning informed #democracy. In the UK, public funding is… 7 hours ago

PublicMediaPMA

PublicMediaAlliance The presence of independent #publicmedia is essential to underpinning informed #democracy. In the UK, public fundin… https://t.co/J3pX6Zo3Qe 9 hours ago

EJOnews

EJO ICYMI: Senior UK government figures indicate that decriminalising non-payment of BBC licence fee is under serious c… https://t.co/aQJn1SCWyq 9 hours ago

redfeatherheat1

redfeatherheather75 RT @TeaLadyJune: @SkyNews Here is a photo of Boris Johnson's new in-trays related to the slashing of funding to the public services. https:… 11 hours ago

artnet

Artnet Boris Johnson's government declined last month to provide public funding for the production of a memorial to victim… https://t.co/mk33F6NA8W 12 hours ago

EJOnews

EJO Senior UK treasury figure confirms that government is seriously considering decriminalising non-payment of BBC lice… https://t.co/3C5MAMzVkw 13 hours ago

