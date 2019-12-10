Global  

PM Trudeau says UN vote not a shift in “steadfast” Israel support

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
PM Trudeau says UN vote not a shift in “steadfast” Israel support"Our enduring friendship with Israel remains. We will continue to stand strongly against the singling out of Israel at the UN," Trudeau said at a menorah lighting ceremony at Parliament.
