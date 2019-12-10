PM Trudeau says UN vote not a shift in “steadfast” Israel support

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jay Kowal A week ago CBC reported "Trudeau says UN vote not a shift in Canada's 'steadfast' support of Israel" can we now adm… https://t.co/nr1WHkPMF6 6 hours ago Karen8877 RT @DrJacobsRad: To summarize, Trudeau is no friend of Israel's, but still wants the financial support of Canada's Jewish community as well… 2 days ago 🇵🇸 فنىز RT @CJPME: The hypocrisy. One vote supporting #Palestine for the first time in decades & five supporting #Israel is what @JustinTrudeau cal… 3 days ago Sandro Stealth RT @dimitrilascaris: Again @JustinTrudeau smears Palestinian solidarity activists who protested the IDF at @YorkUniversity. The activists d… 3 days ago Palestine House RT @CJPME: One vote supporting #Palestine for the first time in decades and five supporting #Israel is what @JustinTrudeau calls an unbiase… 4 days ago CJPME One vote supporting #Palestine for the first time in decades and five supporting #Israel is what @JustinTrudeau cal… https://t.co/cPFMc8oqti 4 days ago