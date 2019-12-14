Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Egypt- Elneny's Be?ikta? to face Wolverhampton in closing Europa League group stage game

MENAFN.com Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The group stage of the UEFA Europa League will come to an end on Thursday with some decisive matches that will determine the qualifiers to the European ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Nuno: Wolves grew during Europa League

Nuno: Wolves grew during Europa League 00:30

 Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says his side got better progressively throughout the Europa League and is 'delighted' to be in the knockout stage.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.