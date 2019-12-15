Trump will cling to power ? and Republicans will cling to him
Sunday, 15 December 2019 () (MENAFN - The Conversation) Donald Trump is no Richard Nixon. Nixon was a bully, a cynic and a crook who did all kinds of damage to American politics and society, not to mention to...
House Democrats took Trump to the brink of impeachment when they approved two charges against him. The charges are over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden. A badly divided House Judiciary Committee voted 23-17 along party lines to approve impeachment articles....