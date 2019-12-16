Israelis should be far more skeptical of Trump

If he’s re-elected, Trump won’t need to appease eagerly pro-Israel evangelicals anymore. He’ll able to indulge his natural inclinations, which might not be quite as friendly toward the Jewish state

You Might Like

Tweets about this G.R. Miller Israelis love Trump. They're not the first to fall for his false promises https://t.co/8pB1mwGPXZ 2 days ago Catherine Walsh RT @haaretzcom: The next Democratic president may not feel a political or moral imperative to support Israel as his predecessors have since… 2 days ago DAYoungmann You don't understand Trump. You must be a socialist victim of TDS. Israelis love Trump. They're not the first to f… https://t.co/52VMQWgDIk 2 days ago Patrick Seguin Israelis love Trump. They're not the first to fall for his false promises https://t.co/uASTtPtcp9 2 days ago Tom Looby Israelis love Trump. They're not the first to fall for his false promises | Opinion https://t.co/tRbvh0nHT3 2 days ago Haaretz.com The next Democratic president may not feel a political or moral imperative to support Israel as his predecessors ha… https://t.co/7fnjM4OMAa 2 days ago Spectraliser RT @haaretzcom: Israelis love Trump. They're not the first to fall for his false promises | Opinion @pennbarker https://t.co/RkdPiEEO68 3 days ago Esther Solomon RT @haaretzcom: As with so many other institutions of U.S. democracy, the relationship with Israel suffers from poor leadership and dissolv… 3 days ago