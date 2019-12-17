Former Pakistani President sentenced to death

Carla M Antee Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death https://t.co/mhmeTcVhJ8 via @YouTube 1 hour ago

عبداللہ گل خان RT @HafizAK14: Former Pakistani President General Pervez Musharraf, who was sentenced to death in a serious treason case, was offered India… 12 hours ago

Generess Olufunke Lawson 😁 RT @Tenderbiggie: @bravefacefunkie @MobilePunch Don't even go far, former Pakistani President has just been sentenced to death in absentia… 16 hours ago

Gen. Bayo Adedosu a.k.a GBA @bravefacefunkie @MobilePunch Don't even go far, former Pakistani President has just been sentenced to death in abs… https://t.co/VLBLu52H2t 16 hours ago

Ahmed Kamal Former Pakistani President General Pervez Musharraf, who was sentenced to death in a serious treason case, was offe… https://t.co/K7mlVEgROi 19 hours ago

Deepak kumar deep RT @PBNS_India: A special court sentenced death penalty to former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf in high treason case. https://t.co/3… 1 day ago

Kathleendegreef RT @ChristinePolon1: 🚨 BREAKING: Former Pakistani President Parvez Musharraf Sentenced to Death in Treason Case. .@realDonaldTrump @Sidne… 2 days ago