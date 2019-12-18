UN vote on Palestinian independence: NGOs tell Canada to choose Israel Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

“CIJA expects that Canada will adopt meaningful and tangible ways to reaffirm its unqualified support for and friendship with Israel."

; “CIJA expects that Canada will adopt meaningful and tangible ways to reaffirm its unqualified support for and friendship with Israel." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this