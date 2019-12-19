Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Israeli psychic Uri Geller: I helped Boris Johnson win UK elections

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Israeli psychic Uri Geller: I helped Boris Johnson win UK electionsThe psychic claims that the reason for Johnson's victory in the UK general election is a spoon that belonged to former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, which he passed on to Johnson.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JHK11011

Jarek H. Kozlowski RT @Jerusalem_Post: #Brexit? @jeremycorbyn's #antisemitism? Those weren't the reason why @BorisJohnson's Conservative party won the UK #Gen… 2 days ago

ColdWind11

Cold Wind I thought so. https://t.co/f1eRxcfSBk 2 days ago

darreljorstad

Darrel Jorstad Israeli psychic Uri Geller: I helped Boris Johnson win UK elections https://t.co/0xm1VdLR47 2 days ago

Petitsheleg

عقيبا 🕎 עקיבא This is why people make antisemitic conspiracy theories 😑 https://t.co/czLkawBs5T 2 days ago

shalomMuwanguzi

shalom Muwanguzi Nye Israeli psychic Uri Geller: I helped Boris Johnson win UK elections https://t.co/cn1dKo2fIS 2 days ago

magnusson_frank

Frank Magnusson Israeli psychic Uri Geller: I helped Boris Johnson win UK elections #svpol https://t.co/Xp3eMXOF4v 2 days ago

Jerusalem_Post

The Jerusalem Post #Brexit? @jeremycorbyn's #antisemitism? Those weren't the reason why @BorisJohnson's Conservative party won the UK… https://t.co/0LlJPbTddO 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.