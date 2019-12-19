Carol Stern RT @kampeas: Joe Biden accuses Trump of fanning the flames of anti-Semitism - Jewish Telegraphic Agency https://t.co/HTAFwKkqmk via @jtanews 9 minutes ago

Aaron Keyak RT @JTAnews: Joe Biden accuses Trump of fanning the flames of anti-Semitism https://t.co/VAHR7uTqou https://t.co/stcZym5JEJ 31 minutes ago

sevenless RT @Jerusalem_Post: Democratic presidential contender @JoeBiden accused President @realDonaldTrump on Thursday of fanning the flames of #A… 32 minutes ago

JTA | Jewish news Joe Biden accuses Trump of fanning the flames of anti-Semitism https://t.co/VAHR7uTqou https://t.co/stcZym5JEJ 34 minutes ago

scott Parfrey RT @ToriJordan212: JOE BIDEN IS EVIL Joe Biden accuses Trump of fanning the flames of antisemitism https://t.co/YSde3Vfkb1 38 minutes ago

The Jerusalem Post Democratic presidential contender @JoeBiden accused President @realDonaldTrump on Thursday of fanning the flames o… https://t.co/nCQ6hCBbAX 44 minutes ago

qwerty JOE BIDEN ACCUSES TRUMP OF FANNING THE FLAMES OF ANTISEMITISM https://t.co/xbfAIR7gHT 48 minutes ago