Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

UAE- Andy Murray is amazing warrior: Novak Djokovic

MENAFN.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Novak Djokovic hailed Andy Murray as an 'amazing warrior' who has recovered from a severe hip injury and several surgeries which had put him out of action ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Djokovic moved by 'amazing warrior' Murray

Novak Djokovic has described his longtime rival Andy Murray as a "warrior" and says he is "inspired" by the former world No 1's journey back.
News24


Tweets about this

TheNationalUAE

The National #MWTC2019: Djokovic and Sharapova praise comeback of 'amazing warrior' Murray https://t.co/zblBqhONDn 1 week ago

jessica4stein

Jess 🍵 RT @AFP_Sport: Novak Djokovic hails old rival Andy Murray as 2020 season nears. 'Just an amazing warrior that he is in life really, to be… 1 week ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Novak Djokovic says he was moved by â€˜amazing warrior’ Andy Murray https://t.co/FyUaZljFDR 1 week ago

jonwturner86

Jon Turner RT @NatSportUAE: Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova praise comeback of 'amazing warrior' Andy Murray after watching documentary on 3-time G… 1 week ago

NatSportUAE

The National Sport Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova praise comeback of 'amazing warrior' Andy Murray after watching documentary on 3… https://t.co/jyEGfU8EPI 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.