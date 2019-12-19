UAE- Andy Murray is amazing warrior: Novak Djokovic

The National #MWTC2019: Djokovic and Sharapova praise comeback of 'amazing warrior' Murray https://t.co/zblBqhONDn 1 week ago Jess 🍵 RT @AFP_Sport: Novak Djokovic hails old rival Andy Murray as 2020 season nears. 'Just an amazing warrior that he is in life really, to be… 1 week ago Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Novak Djokovic says he was moved by â€˜amazing warrior’ Andy Murray https://t.co/FyUaZljFDR 1 week ago Jon Turner RT @NatSportUAE: Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova praise comeback of 'amazing warrior' Andy Murray after watching documentary on 3-time G… 1 week ago The National Sport Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova praise comeback of 'amazing warrior' Andy Murray after watching documentary on 3… https://t.co/jyEGfU8EPI 1 week ago