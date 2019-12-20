UN praises role of Human Rights Training and Documentation Centre in Doha Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) By a majority vote of 187 in favour, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly adopted draft resolution XIX, 'United Nations Human Rights Training and Docum... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this