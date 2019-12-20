Over 333,000 passengers used Doha Metro on National Day Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The popularity of Doha Metro was once again visible on the Qatar National Day as record number of residents used metro trains on Wednesday to enjoy Nationa... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this I Dissent!!!! RT @PeninsulaQatar: The popularity of #DohaMetro was once again visible on the #QatarNationalDay as record number of residents used metro t… 3 hours ago The Peninsula The popularity of #DohaMetro was once again visible on the #QatarNationalDay as record number of residents used met… https://t.co/mVsqpfPt38 3 hours ago