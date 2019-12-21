Global  

ICC to investigate Israel's war crimes in Palestinian territories

MENAFN.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
(MENAFN - Palestine News Network) Bethlehem /PNN/The International Criminal Court (ICC) says it will launch a full investigation into war crimes in the Palestinian territories, a m...
News video: ICC to investigate alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories

ICC to investigate alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories 02:21

 Palestinian leaders welcome prosecutor's decision to carry out full probe as a 'positive' and 'long-overdue step'.

ZefBerry

Zondo RT @swilkinsonbc: 'Gripped by panic' that the Int'l Criminal Court is to investigate it for war crimes, israel inadvertently admits to the… 23 seconds ago

AnjuChandel

Anju Chandel RT @nytimes: The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says there's basis to investigate possible war crimes by Israel in th… 1 minute ago

jabtakhaijan8

H🍃A🐬N🐦A🐑N🐢 RT @PalestinePR: The ICC is to investigate Israel for commiting WAR CRIMES AGAINST THE PALESTINIAN PPL. Which MP will be brave enough to a… 2 minutes ago

MarkGisleson

Mark Gisleson RT @SDGMasterglass: Analysis: In Israel's Attempt to Deflect ICC Prosecutor's Call to Probe War Crimes, It Admitted to the Occupation Grip… 4 minutes ago

MyraNoveck

Myra Noveck Hague Prosecutor Ready to Investigate Israel, if Assured of Jurisdiction https://t.co/ekzgcBUVHY 8 minutes ago

FaisalIsmail84

Faisal Ismail RT @RichardHardigan: RT Mondoweiss "After years of delays into launching a full investigation into Israeli war crimes, Chief Prosecutor of… 8 minutes ago

