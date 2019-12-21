Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Man with narwhal tusk recounts fight with London Bridge attacker

Jerusalem Post Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Man with narwhal tusk recounts fight with London Bridge attackerThe 38-year-old said he grabbed the narwhal tusk that was mounted on a wall while another man used a wooden chair to fend off the attacker.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CornbreadWisdom

Cornbread Wisdom RT @Jerusalem_Post: The attacker, Usman Khan, a convicted #terrorist who had been released early from prison, killed two people in #London.… 26 minutes ago

confusenet

confusenet.com Man with narwhal tusk recounts fight with London Bridge attacker https://t.co/yMsqIGGcuF 33 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Man with narwhal tusk recounts fight with London Bridge attacker https://t.co/kilGZhiuO1 https://t.co/KOrL30SXim 42 minutes ago

90_society

ลุงโชเฟอร์™ ☕🐌 ประชาธิปไตยจงเจริญ RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Man with narwhal tusk recounts fight with London Bridge attacker https://t.co/6RmHEpYM0S https://t.co/5WPSc8s7bO 1 hour ago

greeenorg

greeen Man With Narwhal Tusk Recounts Fight With London Bridge Attacker - https://t.co/RGfqf7E416 1 hour ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Man with narwhal tusk recounts fight with London Bridge attacker https://t.co/6RmHEpYM0S https://t.co/5WPSc8s7bO 1 hour ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva The hero who used a narwhal tusk to fight the London Bridge attacker recounted the event — 'he had knives in both h… https://t.co/079PQp1t0g 1 hour ago

techcen70555780

techcenter #worldNews Man with narwhal tusk recounts fight with London Bridge attacker https://t.co/BM14ROGxqp https://t.co/fGAIj4ZXE5 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.