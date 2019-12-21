Qatar- Uncertainty over firearms numbers as New Zealand gun buyback ends Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) While New Zealand police on Saturday praised firearms owners for handing in their now illegal weapons as part of a buyback and amnesty scheme, opposition poli... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Gulf-Times Uncertainty over #firearms numbers as #NewZealand gun #buyback ends #amnesty #weapons #compensation https://t.co/G3mPb7Mkqw 4 hours ago