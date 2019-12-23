Global  

Fan tributes greet 'Rise of Skywalker'

Monday, 23 December 2019
(MENAFN - Arab Times) Final chapter of space epic franchise Daisy Ridley arrives at the world premiere of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Dec 16, in Los Angeles. (AP) Audiences ...
News video: The Rise of Skywalker tops north american box office

The Rise of Skywalker tops north american box office 00:43

 The Rise of Skywalker has risen to the top of the box office with $176 million dollars in its opening weekend.

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend [Video]'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend

Fans of the “Star Wars” franchise did not disappoint for the premiere of “The Rise of Skywalker.” Fans watching the movie on Christmas Day put it over the half-billion-dollar mark at the box..

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week [Video]Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week The latest instalment of the science fiction franchise brought in the whopping figure during its first seven days of release. Domestically in..

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ – We Need to Talk About This Rose Tico Situation

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ – We Need to Talk About This Rose Tico Situation(This article contains some spoilers for Rose Tico’s role, such that it is, in “Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.” I would say these are not...
Tabcorp Heading in the Right Direction with the Rise of Skywalker

Tabcorp Heading in the Right Direction with the Rise of Skywalker*Tabcorp will undertake in a ten-day marketing campaign advertising one of its biggest lotto draws in conjunction with the new Star Wars films, The Rise of...
