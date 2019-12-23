Global  

5 receive death sentence in Saudi Arabia in Khashoggi murder

MENAFN.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
(MENAFN)Al Arabiya TV reported that the public prosecution of Saudi Arabia has given the death sentence to 5 people in the case of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.Spokesperson of the...
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder

Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder 17:01

 Former high-profile Saudi royal adviser al-Qahtani investigated but not charged and released.

