No Christmas mass in Notre-Dame for the first time in 200 years

Monday, 23 December 2019
No Christmas mass in Notre-Dame for the first time in 200 yearsArchbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit, who would normally say Christmas mass in Notre-Dame, will this year officiate at the Grüss Circus in the Bois de Boulogne.
News video: No Christmas Mass At Notre Dame For First Time In Over 200 Years

No Christmas Mass At Notre Dame For First Time In Over 200 Years 02:24

 The tradition endured at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris until the devastating fire in April. CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab explains how people are determined to rebuild.

Notre Dame won't host Christmas Mass for first time in centuries

For the first time in 200 years, France’s Notre Dame cathedral will not celebrate Christmas Mass. The building, which is more than 850 years old, is still...
