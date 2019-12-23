Global  

5 People Sentenced To Death In Saudi Arabia For Killing Of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

NPR Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Ben Hubbard of The New York Times about the sentence of five people convicted in Saudi Arabia of murdering journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
News video: Saudi Arabia Sentences 5 To Death For Khashoggi Murder

Saudi Arabia Sentences 5 To Death For Khashoggi Murder 01:07

 Saudi Arabia&apos;s public prosecutor says five people arrested in connection to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi have been sentenced to death.

Five Face Death Sentences Over Khashoggi Murder [Video]Five Face Death Sentences Over Khashoggi Murder

Reuters reports Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail. They've been found guilty of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. However, a U.N. investigator..

Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder [Video]Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder

Former high-profile Saudi royal adviser al-Qahtani investigated but not charged and released.

Saudi Arabia hands down 5 death sentences for Khashoggi’s killing, state TV says

A court in Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death for the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaFrance 24The AgeSifyEurasia ReviewMENAFN.com

Turkey, rights groups decry Saudi verdict on Khashoggi murder

Saudi court verdict over 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is 'anything but justice', says UN rapporteur.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •Sify

MarcyWin4D

Marcy RT @mgrant76308: A Saudi court sentenced five people to death on Monday for the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in Octo… 52 seconds ago

mr_bigly

ذيب الفلا RT @yeh1a: Saudi prosecutor says former MBS advisor Saud al Qahtani is not among the five unnamed people sentenced to death over Khashoggi’… 2 minutes ago

mehmetlutfuo

Mehmet Lütfü Özdemir RT @AP: Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death for the killing of Washington Post columnist and royal family critic Jamal Khashogg… 3 minutes ago

9NewsQueensland

Nine News Queensland Five people have been sentenced to death over the brutal killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside a Turki… https://t.co/7d3rkEdPLH 3 minutes ago

9NewsGoldCoast

Nine News Gold Coast Five people have been sentenced to death over the brutal killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside a Turki… https://t.co/Z0bKZcWUp6 3 minutes ago

treboruno

Robert Fogel RT @kfahim: The State Department official called the Khashoggi killing “awful,” but added: “Let’s not lose sight of the fact 1,500 people w… 7 minutes ago

News_8

News 8 - WROC-TV Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death on Monday for the killing of Washington Post columnist and royal family… https://t.co/gmB1PWxY5m 10 minutes ago

cnnphilippines

CNN Philippines Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi but cleared a former t… https://t.co/2GXah6nlOb 11 minutes ago

