Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Netflix’s ‘The Two Popes’ is a heavenly delight – but don’t expect any Nazis

Haaretz Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce both excel in a film that reimagines a recent crisis in the Catholic church. What are the chances of a sequel set in the Jewish world?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

christaur2006

Chris Smith RT @vance_larena: The Two Popes So much heart, joy, and wisdom. Heavenly performances by two actors I have a great deal of respect for and… 2 hours ago

ThatAshanti

GirlAshanti htshowbiz "RT RohanNaahar: God bless Netflix for ending the year with such a heavenly film (and atoning for 6 Under… https://t.co/fJXC73DruY 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.