Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Algeria's Army Chief Ahmed Gaid Salah Dies

MENAFN.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
(MENAFN - Daily Outlook Afghanistan) ALGIERS - Algeria's Chief of Staff of the People's National Army Ahmed Gaid Salah died of a heart attack, Algerian state news agency APS said o...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Algerian army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah dies

Algerian army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah dies 02:57

 State media said Gaid Salah died of a heart attack on Monday morning in the military hospital of Algiers.

Recent related news from verified sources

Algerian army chief Ahmed Gaed Salah dies: Ennahar TV

Algeria's powerful army chief Ahmed Gaed Salah has died, the private Ennahar television reported on Monday, at a time of bitter political divisions over the...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesWorldNewsCBC.ca

News sketch: The role of the army in Algerian politics

Since Algeria gained independence in 1962, its army has played an important role in the nation's political life, having quickly sidelined political leaders. One...
France 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BaghdadPostPlus

The Baghdad Post #Algeria’s army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah dies #BaghdadPost https://t.co/OojpSExN7w 2 hours ago

electionnewsbay

Election News Bay Algeria’s powerful army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah has died https://t.co/noCbHfDltJ 2 hours ago

sami__aissaoui

Sami AISSAOUI | سامي عيساوي @maggiencll @BBCAfrica Yeah he's Lieutenant General Chief of Staff of the People's National Army of ALGERIA 🇩🇿 #Ahmed_Gaid_Salah 3 hours ago

lana_finikin

TIME COME🇯🇲 RT @AFP: #UPDATE Algeria's powerful army chief General Ahmed Gaid Salah has died of a heart attack at the age of 79, state television repor… 3 hours ago

CommunalInc

Communal News Inc Ahmed Gaid Salah, Algeria's Powerful Army Chief, Dies #AbdelmadjidTebboune #AhmedGaidSalah #Algeria #CommunalNews… https://t.co/SNlCmaU9no 4 hours ago

KellyRek

Kelly Rek RT @irinatsukerman: And so it goes... https://t.co/Mi52uQVk4G 6 hours ago

nanytheDT

Nanythe D. Talani #Algerie : The army chief of staff, General #Ahmed_Gaid_Salah, who effectively led #Algeria after President Boutefl… https://t.co/NZptaQJskA 6 hours ago

lela_winston

Lela Winston RT @HonourableMedia: BREAKING NEWS Algeria's🇩🇿Influential Army Chief Lt.Gen Ahmed Gaid Salah who has been seen as #Algerie 's De Facto Lea… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.