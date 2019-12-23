Global  

Five Sentenced to Death for Jamal Khashoggi Murder

MENAFN.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
(MENAFN - Daily Outlook Afghanistan) RIYADH - Saudi Arabia have sentenced five people to death for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Three more people in the case had been ...
News video: Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder

 Former high-profile Saudi royal adviser al-Qahtani investigated but not charged and released.

Five Face Death Sentences Over Khashoggi Murder [Video]Five Face Death Sentences Over Khashoggi Murder

Reuters reports Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail. They've been found guilty of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. However, a U.N. investigator..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

5 Sentenced to Death for Murder of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi [Video]5 Sentenced to Death for Murder of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

A Saudi Arabian court has sentenced five people to death and another three people to 24 years in prison for murdering Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published


News24.com | Saudi court sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder

Five people have been sentenced to death over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but two top figures investigated over the killing have been exonerated,...
News24

Saudi Arabia sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder, U.N. official decries 'mockery'

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but a U.N. investigator accused it...
Reuters

prabhakarpaim

Prabhakar Pai RT @SwarajyaMag: Five Sentenced To Death In Saudi Over Journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s Murder; Three Sent To 24-Year Jail Term https://t.co/o… 1 minute ago

toondogger

Mac McCord RT @KarenAttiah: Saudi Arabia's "trial" and "investigation" of Jamal Khashoggi's murder has been a complete sham. Executing five nameless… 1 minute ago

Fleisch2

Fleisch RT @StephenGlahn: Saudis claim the killing "was a snap decision." Lucky for them bone saws, medical waste disposal bags are standard equip… 3 minutes ago

DJSiri

DJS RT @ShoebridgeC: The UN and even CIA found the murder of #Khashoggi was almost certainly ordered by repressive Saudi ruler (and close US UK… 3 minutes ago

el_formia

Elio Formia RT @Independent: As five men in Saudi Arabia are sentenced to death over the Khashoggi murder, one name is conspicuously cleared https://t.… 4 minutes ago

73Rieck

KARIN SIMON RT @KarenAttiah: Justice for Jamal Khashoggi's senseless, horrific death is not more senseless death. More anonymous bloodshed is not clo… 4 minutes ago

DevilisRepublcn

TheDevilisRepublican RT @aroseblush: 🇸🇦🔪 Five Sentenced to Death in Khashoggi Murder, Royal Aides Cleared 🔪🇸🇦 https://t.co/Jk5KZasuGa 4 minutes ago

Collinscarlos15

Collins carlos RT @BBCBreaking: Five sentenced to death by Saudi Arabia for murder of journalist and critic Jamal Khashoggi https://t.co/TdugEsmVIp 4 minutes ago

