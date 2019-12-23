Global  

Qatar- Liverpool want to take title-winning momentum into 2020: Robertson

MENAFN.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Liverpool defender Andy Robertson hailed their 'special Club World Cup triumph and said that three titles in the calendar year had left them hungry for more s...
Robertson: We've created history [Video]Robertson: We've created history

Andrew Robertson says his Liverpool team-mates have created a new piece of history for the European champions after winning the Club World Cup.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:41Published

Robertson: We're all managing knocks [Video]Robertson: We're all managing knocks

Andy Robertson says all Liverpool players are managing knocks due to the amount of games they are playing, but believes it shows they are doing something right.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:13Published


Liverpool fans loved Andy Robertson getting revenge on Rafinha for Sadio Mane in Club World Cup final

Andy Robertson can seemingly do no wrong in the eyes of Liverpool fans, but managed to enhance his reputation further by leaping to the defence of teammate Sadio...
talkSPORT

Liverpool tracking Toulouse youngster Mathieu Goncalves ahead of possible January transfer

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Toulouse left-back Mathieu Goncalves, according to reports. The 18-year-old has made five appearances for the Ligue 1 club in a...
talkSPORT

GulfTimes_QATAR

Gulf-Times Liverpool want to take title-winning momentum into 2020: Robertson https://t.co/L3sezYcNR3 10 hours ago

AnnaPrictor

Anna Laura Prictor RT @ptgorst: "Champions of Europe. Champions of the world. Now Liverpool can crack on with the one they really want – becoming champions of… 2 days ago

