Vladimir Putin strengthens Russia's hold on Crimea with new rail route

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Vladimir Putin strengthens Russia's hold on Crimea with new rail routeThe Russian premier took a train across a new road and rail bridge which Russian engineers built to link Crimea to southern Russia, after the closure of an earlier route which ran through Ukraine.
News video: Russia's Putin opens bridge to annexed Crimea

Russia's Putin opens bridge to annexed Crimea 00:49

 President Vladimir Putin on Monday opened a rail route linking Russia&apos;s two biggest cities to Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and said it proved that the country could deliver on giant infrastructure projects.

Putin opens huge Russia-Crimea rail bridge hailed as longest in Europe [Video]Putin opens huge Russia-Crimea rail bridge hailed as longest in Europe

Putin opens huge Russia-Crimea rail bridge hailed as longest in Europe

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:00Published

Ukraine, Russia agree to new ceasefire [Video]Ukraine, Russia agree to new ceasefire

The leaders of Russia and Ukraine met in Paris to try and reach peace over east Ukraine, where 13,000 people have died in fighting since 2014. Caroline Malone reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published


Putin opens railway bridge to Crimea

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has inaugurated a massive railway bridge to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Putin rode...
SeattlePI.com

Is Vladimir Putin creating a new reality on the ground in Crimea?

The Russian president has opened a direct train link between Russia and the peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.
Al Jazeera


