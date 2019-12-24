Vladimir Putin strengthens Russia's hold on Crimea with new rail route

The Russian premier took a train across a new road and rail bridge which Russian engineers built to link Crimea to southern Russia, after the closure of an earlier route which ran through Ukraine.

; The Russian premier took a train across a new road and rail bridge which Russian engineers built to link Crimea to southern Russia, after the closure of an earlier route which ran through Ukraine.



