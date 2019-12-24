Global  

5 People Sentenced To Death In Saudi Arabia For Khashoggi Killing

NPR Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
NPR's Noel King talks to Aaron David Miller, a former State Department Mideast analyst, about Saudi Arabia announcing five death sentences in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
News video: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death, three to jail in Khashoggi case

Saudi Arabia sentences five to death, three to jail in Khashoggi case 01:02

 A Saudi Arabian court has sentenced five people to death and three more to prison for the assassination last year of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Joe Davies reports.

Five Face Death Sentences Over Khashoggi Murder [Video]Five Face Death Sentences Over Khashoggi Murder

Reuters reports Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail.

Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder [Video]Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder

Former high-profile Saudi royal adviser al-Qahtani investigated but not charged and released.

5 People Sentenced To Death In Saudi Arabia For Killing Of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Ben Hubbard of The New York Times about the sentence of five people convicted in Saudi Arabia of murdering journalist Jamal...
NPR

Saudi Arabia: Death Sentence For Five, Jail Terms For Three In Khashoggi Murder Trial

Five people have been sentenced to death and three more were given jail terms by Riyadh’s criminal court over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •SifyMENAFN.comFOXNews.comReutersJapan TodayNew Zealand HeraldCBC.caIndiaTimes

lexiplexed

(((BIE Lexi Brown))) RT @CullenYossarian: “Five unnamed men sentenced to death over #Khashoggi murder: Saudi prosecutor” — so the Kingdom will kill five more an… 8 minutes ago

KatNL

KatNL 🚜 🇳🇱 RT @ieexplained: #ExpressExplained | Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms totaling 24 years over th… 8 minutes ago

ApriaMalita

Apria Brown New story on NPR: 5 People Sentenced To Death In Saudi Arabia For Khashoggi Killing https://t.co/GmVHl7sVxs 9 minutes ago

nprworld

NPR World 5 People Sentenced To Death In Saudi Arabia For Khashoggi Killing https://t.co/zJuTIVFTAx 11 minutes ago

corinnemcdevitt

God Bless America RT @Shalys_Petty: Jamal Khashoggi: Saudis sentence 5 to death for journalist's murder Court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced 5 people to death… 11 minutes ago

Demonoid55

Leonard RT @johniadarola: Saudi Arabia sentenced 5 people to death and 3 more to jail over Jamal Khashoggi's murder https://t.co/q84gQUOUBk via @th… 18 minutes ago

OrwellianNight5

☃️ Merry Christmas 🎄 RT @mgrant76308: A Saudi court sentenced five people to death on Monday for the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in Octo… 20 minutes ago

Break110News

Breaking News RT @AlArabiya_Eng: "We affirm our confidence in the Saudi judiciary at all levels, that it has been fair to us and that justice has been ac… 22 minutes ago

