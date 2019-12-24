Global  

Netanyahu thanks Christians for standing up for Israel in Christmas wishes

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
"We share the common civilization, the Judeo-Christian civilization," the prime minister said in a video, standing by his wife Sarah.
