Saudi- Ministry of Labor and Social Development Provides Monthly Report Service Through Qiwa Platform

Nouf Taking part in deliberations on the report of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, Assaf Abuthonain, a mem… https://t.co/okE8LmvazP 18 hours ago Saudi Gazette RT @Saudi_Gazette: #SaudiArabia's Ministry of Labor and Social Development @MLSD_SA has started carrying out the first stage of the ministe… 2 days ago Saudi Gazette #SaudiArabia's Ministry of Labor and Social Development @MLSD_SA has started carrying out the first stage of the mi… https://t.co/NSTtlIRMNa 2 days ago Nouf The Ministry of Labor and Social Development (MLSD) has started carrying out on Sunday the first stage of the minis… https://t.co/bLH3zrg5OS 2 days ago Nouf In addition, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs will coordinate with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs to imp… https://t.co/rNUEZAmTRl 2 days ago Saudi Gazette #SaudiArabia's Ministry of Labor and Social Development @MLSD_SA has started carrying out the first stage of the mi… https://t.co/LU4w15k3CL 3 days ago Saudi Gazette #SaudiArabia's Ministry of Labor and Social Development issued 1.2 million work visas in 2019. https://t.co/3HrK7rjQcE 5 days ago Saudi Gazette #SaudiArabia's Ministry of Labor and Social Development issued 1.2 million work visas in 2019. https://t.co/3HrK7rBrBe 6 days ago