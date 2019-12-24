Saudi- Dozens killed in attack in Burkina Faso

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) OUAGADOUGOU, December 25, 2019, SPA -- A terrorist attack on a town in northern Burkina Faso killed 35 civilians and ensuing clashes with security for...



Recent related videos from verified sources U.S. probe of Saudi oil attack points to Iran: report The United States said new evidence and analysis of weapons debris recovered from an attack on Saudi oil facilities on Sept. 14 indicates the strike likely came from the north, reinforcing its earlier.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:02Published 5 days ago The FBI is investigating Pensacola base shooting as a terrorist attack PENSACOLA, FLORIDA — A Saudi trainee at the US Navy Pensacola Air Station carried out a shooting early morning on Friday that the FBI is assuming to be a terrorist attack. The New York Times.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:25Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this