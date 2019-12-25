'He’s over India': Astronauts help track Santa's delivery route

NORAD has reported Santa's location to millions across the globe.

You Might Like

Tweets about this New Straits Times #NSTworld "We have obtained visual confirmation that #Santa is currently travelling south over India" https://t.co/Qs8ssadgTZ 21 minutes ago Sanjiv Ranjan Jha up RT @ChannelNewsAsia: ‘He’s over India’: US astronauts help track Santa's delivery route https://t.co/EqAcV3z9Iy https://t.co/073P8BRkbv 3 hours ago CNA ‘He’s over India’: US astronauts help track Santa's delivery route https://t.co/EqAcV3z9Iy https://t.co/073P8BRkbv 3 hours ago En24 News Astronauts from space help track Santa's journey: "Now it's over India" https://t.co/JseifybIQl https://t.co/dKvo8OsBfb 8 hours ago