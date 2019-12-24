Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Merry Christmas

MENAFN.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
(MENAFN - Jordan Times) It is once again Christmas, an occasion to spread peace, hope and compassion among people across the world. The Christmas message is to bring peace to the ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Comedian shares how she was reprimanded for saying Merry Christmas

Comedian shares how she was reprimanded for saying Merry Christmas 05:24

 Comedian Whitney Cummings said she was reported to Human Resources for saying &quot;Merry Christmas&quot; to an intern.

Recent related videos from verified sources

CPR Holiday Extravaganza Part 6 [Video]CPR Holiday Extravaganza Part 6

A Denver7 special presentation of Colorado Public Radio’s annual Holiday Extravaganza.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 15:07Published

CPR Holiday Extravaganza Part 4 [Video]CPR Holiday Extravaganza Part 4

A Denver7 special presentation of Colorado Public Radio’s annual Holiday Extravaganza.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 09:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Can Sydney FC change championship pattern? – A look at the A-League´s Christmas leaders

It is yet another Merry Christmas for Sydney FC in the A-League. The Sky Blues are top of the table on Christmas Day for the third time in four seasons,...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comJust Jared

Listen: Mattiel - 'Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)'

Listen: Mattiel - 'Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)'It's a cover of the Ramones festive classic... *Mattiel* has shared the full video for her cover of the Ramones' festive classic 'Merry Christmas (I Don't...
Clash Also reported by •Motley FoolJust Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RokudoKappa

🔥ルキオ@ GET PROMARE IN THE PH, YOU COWARDS!🔥 RT @kanoya_yusa: Merry Christmas & Happy New Year 🥳 https://t.co/4n948C6LGx 2 seconds ago

BecksMarie90

Ъεcкร ~ ¹²⁄₁₂ ~234days HS @SeaveyDaniel Merry Christmas sweetie now pls get offline and go spend time with ur family this is ur time to spend… https://t.co/MriRSMULIi 2 seconds ago

MartiRVCF

Martin ⚽️💜 Merry Christmas and Feliz Navidad to all! Have a great day 🎄💜 2 seconds ago

BBrother521

52%BrexitBrother BrexitParty Merry Christmas for all my Twitter friends 🎄🎅🎄🎅🎄🎅 2 seconds ago

JamesGidcumb

Red Wave 🌟🌟🌟 RT @ChristinePolon1: It's happening! Merry Christmas, Iran! Hallelujah! I'm ecstatic! #TheGreatAwakeningWorldwide! Keep praying, World Patr… 2 seconds ago

_JOSHEDWARDS_

joshua edwards RT @LFC: I would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our supporters a very peaceful and merry Christmas, however you choose to mar… 2 seconds ago

JewlMae68

Jewl Andres RT @leamaine2019: This Yuletide is extra special coz I created this account for u @mainedcm. You've been truly blessed so I'm just wishing… 2 seconds ago

hyuckbeam

🦕 GOODNIGHT WORLD I LOVEEE DONGHYUCK I LOVE MARKHYUCK I LOVE THE LEES I LOVE NCT I LOVE WAYV merry christmas to all a… https://t.co/XV8FQLVz3a 2 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.