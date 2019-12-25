Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Qatar Live: Katy Perry, Maluma, and Maroon 5 dazzle Doha

MENAFN.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Global pop icons Katy Perry, Maluma, and Maroon 5 wowed crowds with sensational performances at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) for the Qa...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RenatoMollin

Renato Mollin RT @SitePKP: Katy Perry cantando Chained To The Rhythm no evento privado 'Qatar Live', no Qatar. https://t.co/lavhJatrQC 1 day ago

candiceinks

candy ink RT @candiceinks: ICYMI: #KatyPerry #Cleavage #Doha #QatarLiveShow Katy Perry Cleavage at Qatar Live Show in Doha https://t.co/bztsgdpxb7 ht… 6 days ago

AroonDani1

Aroon Dani RT @acessokpmedia: Katy Perry durante performance de 'I Kissed a Girl' no 'Qatar Live'. https://t.co/c7xxpjZ4G8 6 days ago

candiceinks

candy ink ICYMI: #KatyPerry #Cleavage #Doha #QatarLiveShow Katy Perry Cleavage at Qatar Live Show in Doha… https://t.co/tkycz4CLfk 1 week ago

candiceinks

candy ink RT @candiceinks: #KatyPerry #Cleavage #Doha #QatarLiveShow Katy Perry Cleavage at Qatar Live Show in Doha https://t.co/e79cEt1Mwg https://t… 1 week ago

melbournesnews

melbourne news RT @melbournesnews: #KatyPerry #Cleavage #Doha #QatarLiveShow Katy Perry Cleavage at Qatar Live Show in Doha https://t.co/XfevIdZwvj https:… 1 week ago

prettyhotsexy

Celebs Hot & Sexy Pics RT @prettyhotsexy: Katy Perry - during a Qatar live show at the Doha convention center in Doha #KatyPerry #qatar #doha https://t.co/1sXkVwA… 1 week ago

candiceinks

candy ink #KatyPerry #Cleavage #Doha #QatarLiveShow Katy Perry Cleavage at Qatar Live Show in Doha https://t.co/e79cEt1Mwg https://t.co/ANpPs8Z3Hv 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.