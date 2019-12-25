Challenging Swedish city of Malmo honors Jewish-Muslim organization Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

Rabbi Moshe David Hacohen and Imam Salahuddin Barakat established Amanah in 2017. Since then, they have been working together relentlessly to fight prejudice and foster trust.

