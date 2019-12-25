Global  

Challenging Swedish city of Malmo honors Jewish-Muslim organization

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Challenging Swedish city of Malmo honors Jewish-Muslim organizationRabbi Moshe David Hacohen and Imam Salahuddin Barakat established Amanah in 2017. Since then, they have been working together relentlessly to fight prejudice and foster trust.
