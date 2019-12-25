Global  

Iran starts internet shutdown ahead of possible new protests

Haaretz Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Social media posts and some relatives of people killed in unrest last month over hikes in gasoline prices have called for renewed protests and commemorations for the dead on Thursday
The Brief: The EU's diplomatic dilemma over Iran's petrol protests [Video]The Brief: The EU's diplomatic dilemma over Iran's petrol protests

A violent crackdown on recent protests and internet restrictions in Iran present diplomatic challenges for the EU as it attempts a balancing act of keeping the Iran nuclear deal alive while standing..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:08Published

Iran blocks internet access amid mass protests over gasoline prices [Video]Iran blocks internet access amid mass protests over gasoline prices

TEHRAN — Iran started restricting access to the internet on Friday, November 15, with nearly all access to the internet being restricted by Saturday, November 16, according to a report from..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran starts internet shutdown before possible new protests: reports

Iran's authorities have restricted mobile internet access in several provinces, an Iranian news agency reported on Wednesday, a day before new protests were...
Reuters

Iran starts internet shutdown before possible new protests - reports

Iran's authorities have restricted mobile internet access in several provinces, an Iranian news agency reported on Wednesday, a day before new protests were...
Reuters India


GillesKLEIN

Gilles Klein 🇬🇧 Iran starts internet shutdown ahead of possible new protests (Reuters via MEE) https://t.co/OdXuG0vXSs 3 minutes ago

MiddleEastMnt

Middle East Monitor Iranian authorities starts internet shut off ahead of possible new protests https://t.co/i0jTWNiXr7 7 minutes ago

saidsadek

SAID SADEK RT @MiddleEastMnt: Iranian government begins internet shut off ahead of possible new anti-government protests https://t.co/i0jTWNiXr7 32 minutes ago

MiddleEastMnt

Middle East Monitor Iranian government begins internet shut off ahead of possible new anti-government protests https://t.co/i0jTWNiXr7 32 minutes ago

DplmtcObserver

Diplomatic Observer https://t.co/YzechDqfUs IRAN STARTS INTERNET SHUTDOWN AHEAD OF POSSIBLE NEW https://t.co/t526KjAFfT 37 minutes ago

nexus_integral

Integral Nexus RT @MiddleEastMnt: Iran starts internet shutdown ahead of possible new protests https://t.co/i0jTWNiXr7 46 minutes ago

SousanTazsad

Sousan RT @MiddleEastMnt: Iran starts internet shutdown ahead of possible new anti-government protests https://t.co/i0jTWNiXr7 47 minutes ago

lori_clydesdale

Lori Clydesdale RT @AdamMilstein: Iran Starts Internet Shutdown Ahead of Possible New Protests. Social media posts and some relatives of people killed in u… 49 minutes ago

