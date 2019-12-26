Global  

Star Wars Jedi named for hero student in U. of North Carolina shooting

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Star Wars Jedi named for hero student in U. of North Carolina shootingThe character is named Ri-Lee Howell and was first mentioned in the Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker visual dictionary, CNN reported.
News video: 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Brings in $175 Million Opening Weekend

'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Brings in $175 Million Opening Weekend 00:21

 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' brought in 'just' $175 million in its debut weekend, which is considered a flop by the franchise's standards.

Western North Carolina man named Jedi Master [Video]Western North Carolina man named Jedi Master

Riley Howell of Waynesville, North Carolina was named a Jedi Master following his death in April.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 02:19Published

Is Rose Tico A Good 'Star Wars' Character? [Video]Is Rose Tico A Good 'Star Wars' Character?

Kelly Marie Tran's Rose Tico is one of the most controversial characters in the 'Star Wars' universe. When she debuted in 'The Last Jedi' some fans loved her. They loved seeing an Asian woman part of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published


Hero Killed In UNC-Charlotte Shooting Immortalized As 'Star Wars' Jedi

Riley Howell, who died saving his classmates from a gunman last April, was a Star Wars fan. Now he is a part of the Star Wars universe.
NPR Also reported by •FOXNews.comCTV NewsAceShowbizReuters

Today’s Best Game Deals: Star Wars Jedi $40, Death Stranding $35, Rage 2 $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PS4 or Xbox One at *$39.99 shipped*. Currently out of stock at Amazon....
9to5Toys


CallingUOut7

TriBot RT @ValleyNewsLive: Riley Howell, a Star Wars megafan who was killed while tackling an active shooter on UNC Charlotte's campus in April, h… 12 minutes ago

NathanGerman13

Funnyman RT @Jerusalem_Post: Riley Howell's girlfriend described him as “the biggest fan of #StarWars.” Now, the student who sacrificed his life to… 20 minutes ago

ValleyNewsLive

Valley News Live Riley Howell, a Star Wars megafan who was killed while tackling an active shooter on UNC Charlotte's campus in Apri… https://t.co/OMgy0RjDDX 22 minutes ago

ksprnews

ksprnews Family speaks after UNC Charlotte hero Riley Howell is named Jedi Master in the Star Wars universe: https://t.co/UhitAdhSmn 33 minutes ago

kytv

KY3 News Family speaks after UNC Charlotte hero Riley Howell is named Jedi Master in the Star Wars universe: https://t.co/KRnhwmU13e 33 minutes ago

oscarcelis3

oscar RT @NPR: Riley Howell, who died stopping a gunman at UNC Charlotte in April, was a lifelong Star Wars fan. In his honor, Lucasfilms has n… 47 minutes ago

WMCActionNews5

WMC Action News 5 Family speaks after UNC Charlotte hero Riley Howell is named Jedi Master in the Star Wars universe https://t.co/1beXoNAchN 52 minutes ago

Jerusalem_Post

The Jerusalem Post Riley Howell's girlfriend described him as “the biggest fan of #StarWars.” Now, the student who sacrificed his life… https://t.co/lOxwj4zgRq 53 minutes ago

