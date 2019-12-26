Star Wars Jedi named for hero student in U. of North Carolina shooting

Riley Howell of Waynesville, North Carolina was named a Jedi Master following his death in April.
Credit: WYFF Duration: 02:19Published 1 day ago
Kelly Marie Tran's Rose Tico is one of the most controversial characters in the 'Star Wars' universe.
When she debuted in 'The Last Jedi' some fans loved her. They loved seeing an Asian woman part of..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36Published 2 days ago
TriBot RT @ValleyNewsLive: Riley Howell, a Star Wars megafan who was killed while tackling an active shooter on UNC Charlotte's campus in April, h… 12 minutes ago
Funnyman RT @Jerusalem_Post: Riley Howell's girlfriend described him as “the biggest fan of #StarWars.” Now, the student who sacrificed his life to… 20 minutes ago
Valley News Live Riley Howell, a Star Wars megafan who was killed while tackling an active shooter on UNC Charlotte's campus in Apri… https://t.co/OMgy0RjDDX 22 minutes ago
ksprnews Family speaks after UNC Charlotte hero Riley Howell is named Jedi Master in the Star Wars universe: https://t.co/UhitAdhSmn 33 minutes ago
KY3 News Family speaks after UNC Charlotte hero Riley Howell is named Jedi Master in the Star Wars universe: https://t.co/KRnhwmU13e 33 minutes ago
oscar RT @NPR: Riley Howell, who died stopping a gunman at UNC Charlotte in April, was a lifelong Star Wars fan.
In his honor, Lucasfilms has n… 47 minutes ago
WMC Action News 5 Family speaks after UNC Charlotte hero Riley Howell is named Jedi Master in the Star Wars universe https://t.co/1beXoNAchN 52 minutes ago
The Jerusalem Post Riley Howell's girlfriend described him as “the biggest fan of #StarWars.” Now, the student who sacrificed his life… https://t.co/lOxwj4zgRq 53 minutes ago